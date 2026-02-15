Monica Bellucci’s refreshing approach to fitness at 61: 'I’ve always been curvy woman, want to get old in peaceful way'

The Italian actor viewed the physical changes as a fair trade for a long, meaningful life: "There are many different moments in life. When you are very young, you have what in France they call la beaute du diable, the beauty of the devil, which is just natural, it is the beauty of youth, the beauty of a biological moment in your life. And life goes on. The physique, it gets old and we have to deal with that. There is nothing we can do. At the same time, we are lucky, because if we get old it means we have a long life. As the body goes down, the soul grows.”

Monica remains remarkably grounded about the passage of time. In a 2021 interview with Sunday Times, reflecting on the evolution of beauty, she distinguished between the effortless glow of youth and the depth of maturity. For her, ageing wasn't a battle to be won, but a biological milestone to be honoured.

For decades, Monica Bellucci has been the quintessential symbol of Italian elegance. But as she navigates her sixties, the actor is gaining attention not for a grueling fitness transformation, but for her defiant — and delicious — commitment to living well. In a world obsessed with ' anti-ageing' regimes and bio-hacking, Monica Bellucci 's mantra about ageing and health is a masterclass in grace.

Monica Bellucci's anti-gym routine If you’re looking for Monica at a 5 am HIIT class or sipping a green juice, you’d likely be looking for a long time. The actor has eschewed the 'no pain, no gain' lifestyle in favour of a more Mediterranean approach: she prefers wine and pasta over restrictive cleanses. She said that she only diets strictly when a specific role requires it, and does a 'bit' of Pilates to keep her moving without the obsession.

A significant part of Monica’s 'fitness' isn't physical — it's psychological. She credited motherhood and the shift in priorities that comes with age for her peaceful demeanour. She said, “I exercise of course a bit, I diet a bit when I have to work, but I am not obsessed. I’ve always been a curvy woman, never so skinny, that’s my nature. And I want to get old in a peaceful way — when you are 50 or 60 you don’t have the same needs as when you are 20. You change, like when your baby comes into the room, you see that the first thing is her. We come in second. This gives us another perspective.”

