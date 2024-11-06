Manisha Koirala felt she 'was going to die' after her cancer diagnosis, wanted a second chance

Actor Manisha Koirala has opened up about her battle with ovarian cancer in 2012 and how she overcame it. In an interview with news agency ANI, Manisha recalled feeling she "was going to die" when she was diagnosed with cancer. She also said she wanted a second chance in life to "fix the score" as she felt she "was the one who ruined everything". (Also Read | Manisha Koirala on the letter she got from Kate Middleton for her cancer battle) Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with cancer in Nepal.

Manisha recalls how she felt post-cancer diagnosis

Manisha said, "In 2012, I was diagnosed and I had no clue that it was the last stage of ovarian cancer. And when I was diagnosed in Nepal, I was very fearful, obviously, like everybody else, extremely. We were in Jaslok Hospital. There also, when the doctors came, the two, three doctors, the top doctors, and I spoke to them, I felt I was going to die. And I felt this was the end of me. We knew some two, three known people, figures, we knew that they had gone to New York and done the treatment. And my grandfather also had gone to Sloan Kettering and done the treatment."

Manisha talks about breaking down, wanting second chance

Manisha added, "There were a lot of times I remember I would break down and I would see only darkness, hopelessness and pain and fear...I knew one thing, if I got a second chance at life, I had to go and fix the score because life gave me so much. And I felt I was the one who ruined everything. So I wanted to correct that mistake. I felt responsible towards my work... because there were so many fans I had disappointed by doing bad films. I prayed that if I got a second chance, I really wanted to do the best that I could and not disappoint my fans. So I felt Heeramandi was that for me. I really put my every effort into that."

Manisha opens up about her surgery

She also talked about her surgery in New York, where she stayed for five-six months for treatment. Manisha said her mother had taken Rudraksha from Nepal by worshipping Mahamrityunjaya and had given it to the doctor to keep it with him. After 11 hours of operation, he said "that this mala has done wonders".

About Manisha's last project

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show also starred Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.