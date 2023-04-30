Met Gala's most controversial and headline-making looks of all time that shook the fashion world

The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and fashion enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement for the highly-anticipated event. This year's theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' pays tribute to the iconic designer and promises to be a spectacle of fashion and art. As we count down the hours to May 1, let's look back at some of the most controversial and unforgettable Met Gala looks from past years. From Rihanna's iconic yellow gown to Lady Gaga's meat dress, these fashion statements have left a lasting impression on the industry and will forever be etched in the annals of fashion history. (Also read: Met Gala 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore THE trench coat with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone went backless for their debut )

Top headline-making Met Gala looks of all time:

1. Kim Kardashian’s look for 2022 Met Gala

Met Gala is one of the most highly-anticipated fashion events of the year, with fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the iconic red carpet looks. (Pinterest)

Kim Kardashian stirs controversy at the 2022 Met Gala with Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. (Pinterest)

Kim Kardashian's choice to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the 2022 Met Gala sparked controversy, with many criticizing her for disrespecting Monroe's memory. The dress, which Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President J.F. Kennedy, is considered a relic and one of the most expensive dresses in existence. While some praised Kardashian for bringing attention to the dress, others felt that wearing it was inappropriate and that it should be preserved as a historical artifact.

2. Katy Perry's 2019 Met Gala look

Katy Perry's 'Chandelier' look for 2019 Met Gala. (Pinterest)

Katy Perry's 2019 Met Gala look was inspired by a chandelier and featured a custom Moschino dress covered in silver sequins and crystals. The dress had a structured bodice and a full skirt with layers of tulle, giving the impression of a chandelier's hanging crystals. Katy Perry arrived at the event on a chandelier-like harness that was operated by two handlers, adding a dramatic touch to the already extravagant outfit. Perry's chandelier look was definitely one of the most memorable and talked-about outfits in the history of Met Gala.

3. Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei gown for Met Gala 2015

Rihanna's 2015 Met Gala look. (Pinterest)

Rihanna's 2015 yellow Guo Pei gown at the Met Gala is one of the most iconic and controversial looks in the event's history. The canary yellow dress with an enormous train and intricate embroidery took the designer two years to create and was inspired by traditional Chinese imperial robes. The bold choice was met with mixed reviews, with some praising the singer's daring fashion sense and others criticizing the over-the-top look. Nonetheless, the dress has become an unforgettable moment in Met Gala history, and its influence can still be seen in the fashion world today.

4. Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala look

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala for its 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme. (Pinterest)

Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala look was a show-stopper. She wore a billowing fuchsia gown by Brandon Maxwell, complete with a 25-foot train. But the real surprise came when she stripped down to reveal not one, but four different outfits beneath it, each more revealing than the last. Her final look was a black lingerie set, fishnet stockings, and towering platform boots. Gaga's bold fashion choices always make a statement, and this look was no exception.

5. Madonna's 2016 Met Gala in Givenchy cutout dress

Madonna's 2016 Met Gala look was a black Givenchy dress with strategic cutouts. (Pinterest)

Madonna's 2016 Met Gala look was a black Givenchy dress with strategic cutouts, revealing her buttocks and breasts. The daring outfit caused quite a stir and divided opinions among fashion critics and fans alike. Some praised the pop icon for her bold and provocative statement, while others deemed it inappropriate and attention-seeking. Regardless of the mixed reactions, Madonna's look definitely made a lasting impression and became one of the most talked-about moments in Met Gala history.

6. Sarah Jessica Parker's 2015 Met Gala look

A headdress that inspired a thousand memes. Sarah Jessica Parker stretched her style credentials with this gown and that dress at the Met Gala. (File photo)

Sarah Jessica Parker's 2015 Met Gala look was a headdress designed by Philip Treacy that featured a flame-like Mohawk made of red silk, reminiscent of the theme of the event that year, "China: Through the Looking Glass." The look caused mixed reactions from fashion critics and social media users, with some praising Parker's bold fashion choice, while others criticized the appropriateness of the headdress and its cultural significance. Nonetheless, the headpiece became one of the most talked-about and memorable moments of the event.

7. Kendall Jenner's 2017 Met Gala look

In 2017, Kendall Jenner made a bold statement with her Met Gala look. (Pinterest)

Kendall Jenner's daring La Perla dress at the 2017 Met Gala featured 85,000 hand-painted crystals and was a celebration of the human form, although it was also deemed by some to be inappropriate and vulgar. Despite the controversy, Jenner stood by her decision and expressed her confidence in the dress. The garment sparked a heated debate on the role of sex appeal in fashion, with opinions divided on whether it was a bold statement or crossed the line into tastelessness.

8. Kim Kardashian's 2021 all black Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala in an all black outfit. (File photo)

Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala look was a head-to-toe black ensemble designed by Balenciaga. The outfit included a full-body suit, gloves, and a mask that covered her entire face, with only her ponytail visible. The daring look sparked a lot of conversation, with many people praising it for its boldness and creativity, while others criticized it for being too extreme and taking away from the spirit of the event. Kardashian later revealed that the outfit was inspired by the movie "Dune" and that she wanted to create a dramatic, futuristic look.