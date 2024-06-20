Mid-week fashion inspo: 5 trendy ways you can incorporate Colour of the Year Peach Fuzz in your look

Ever since Peach Fuzz became the Pantone Colour of the Year 2024, the fashion world has been going gaga for its subtle yet luxurious sartorial appeal and rightly so, as its unique texture not only enhances the visual richness of an outfit but also provides a comforting and cosy feel, making it an ideal choice for both casual and formal wear while adding a touch of sophistication and warmth to various accessories, including scarves, handbags, shoes and jewellery. The versatility of this tactile element allows it to be incorporated into a wide range of fashion items, offering a chic update to traditional materials and as designers continue to explore its potential, peach fuzz is becoming a staple in modern wardrobes to symbolise a blend of elegance and comfort. Mid-week fashion goals: 5 trendy ways you can incorporate peach fuzz in accessories (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanya Khandelwal, Co-Founder of Kicky&Perky, shared, “Incorporating the soft, enchanting hue of peach fuzz into jewellery presents a captivating opportunity to infuse accessories with warmth and femininity. Gems like pink quartz, pink chalcedony, morganite or sunstone, skillfully cut and polished, become stunning focal points within rings, earrings or pendants, radiating a subtle yet mesmerising charm. Paired with complementary metals like silver or rose gold, such jewellery exudes elegance and sophistication, inviting wearers to embrace the gentle allure of nature's palette. Even pieces designed solely in rose gold reflect the subtle blush of peach fuzz beautifully. Through such jewellery, the delicate essence of peach fuzz finds expression, transforming accessories into timeless symbols of beauty and grace.”

Manshi Kshatriya, Design Director at Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, opined, “As the fashion industry continues to evolve, incorporating unique elements into accessories has become a popular trend. One such element is peach fuzz, a soft and delicate texture often associated with peaches. Integrating peach fuzz into accessories can add a playful yet sophisticated touch to your style, creating a harmonious blend of texture and colour.”

Here are five creative ways to incorporate peach fuzz in accessories -

1. Peach sunglasses - Upgrade your eyewear with a pair of classy peach-coloured sunglasses for men and funky peach sunglasses for women. These playful and trendy accessories not only protect your eyes but also add a fun pop of colour to your overall look.

Peach fuzz sunglasses (Photo by Hareera Hussain)

2. Peach statement jewellery - Opt for statement jewellery pieces in peach tones such as earrings, necklaces, or bracelets. These can be in various materials like beads, stones, or metals, depending on your style preference.

Peach fuzz in jewellery (Photo by Trendia)

3. Peach footwear - Consider adding peach-coloured footwear to your accessory collection. From flats, sandals, heels, or even sneakers, peach shoes can complement various outfits, especially during the spring and summer seasons.

Peach footwear (File Photo)

4. Peach watch or bracelet - Adorn your wrist with a peach-coloured watch or bracelet. Whether it's a sleek watch with a peach-hued strap or a stack of bracelets featuring peach tones, this accessory adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your ensemble while showcasing your attention to detail.

Peach watch or bracelet (File Photo)

5. Peach handbag or clutch - A peach-coloured handbag or clutch can complement a wide range of outfits, from casual to formal. The peach hue adds a touch of femininity and freshness to your ensemble.

Peach handbag or clutch (File Photo)

Mohit Jain, Founder and CEO at Miraggio, concluded, “Peach fuzz exudes a gentle lightness, effortlessly elevating style. It's more than just adding color – it's about embracing the subtle depth of this refined tone.” So, what are you waiting for? Incorporate peach fuzz into your mid-week accessory game to add a pop of colour that brightens up your look without overwhelming your appearance.