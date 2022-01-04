Milind Soman calls turban stylish accessory for Jaisalmer sun, Ankita Konwar reacts on his fiery pics

Fitness enthusiast and supermodel Milind Soman believes that there is one accessory that is the most stylish look for the Jaisalmer sun - the turban. The star took to Instagram recently to post fiery pictures of himself wearing the turban in both traditional and modern styles. The Internet and Ankita Konwar couldn't keep calm after seeing them.

Milind shared two photos of himself wearing the turban with his Instagram family on January 3. The first picture shows the celebrated supermodel standing bare-chested on a sunny day, wearing a traditional red turban and silver jewellery.

The second is a candid click of Milind in which he added some modern elements to his previous look, like a black denim jacket and tinted sunglasses. Take a look:

"When in the Jaisalmer sun! The turban can be just the most stylish accessory, whether worn traditionally or NOT," Milind captioned the post.

Milind Soman's photo instantly went viral after he posted it on Instagram. It garnered more than 60k likes and several comments. Ankita wrote, "Whoa," with fire emojis. Two other users wrote, "Tooooo good," and "Best photo of the year 2022." Milind's photo reminded an Instagram user of his popular song Made In India and wrote the same in the comments.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Milind Soman's post.

Meanwhile, Milind ended 2021 on a fitness high as he and Ankita completed the Last Long Run by going on a marathon from Lathi to Sam in Jaisalmer and completing 110km. Talking about the run in a post, Milind had said, "Choosing physical and mental challenges are a regular part of our lives, and for us, this is the road to health, happiness, love and life."

Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in 2018. They had an intimate wedding in Alibaug with close friends and family in attendance. The couple will celebrate their fourth anniversary in April.