Mira Rajput adds a fun twist to boss babe vibe with 49 k quirky print blazer

Even though she does not come from a filmy background nor has she starred in any movie but Mira Rajput has made her mark in the industry. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira is known for her healthy lifestyle and her chic sartorial sense. She has lately been hosting a series on Instagram called The India Edit, where Mira talks about mindful living. From Yoga to clean eating and sustainable fashion,the-mother-of-two covers various topics of holistic living and hosts prominent personalities from those fields in order to give some clarity to her followers.

In the latest episode, Mira spoke to an Ayurvedic physician and talked about how food can help build immunity, which is the need of the hour. Mira is also famous for wearing homegrown brands during the episodes and her fans love it. In the latest edition, Mira looked sharp, as she dressed in a stunning blazer. The classic piece featured quirky animal print on silk brocade and printed silk lining inside. The gorgeous blazer also had side-pockets which made it a must-have. Mira teamed it with a black basic top underneath.

She glammed up the look with kohl-clad eyes, a subtle eye shadow paired with blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. The 26-year-old left her side-parted hair down and accessorised with just a pair of earrings. Coming back to the Rana blazer, if you also like the sage-coloured piece and would want to add it to your collection, we have news for you. The blazer is from the shelves of the designer Suket Dhir and will cost you ₹48,650.

Mira's blazer is worth ₹48,650. (suketdhir.com)

Mira shared the video on her personal Instagram account with the caption, "Episode 6: Let food be thy medicine with Dr Uppoor. Health is Wealth. And there has never been a time when we as a millennial generation have felt it more, than today. The pandemic has forced us to question our fundamentals as a society; the way​ we live, the choices we make, the changing balance of their consequences, the way we interact, and our dependence on that interaction. (sic)."

She added, "Ultimately it put us face to face with our fears: the toughest being our lack of control. Yet the only defence to the deadly bug seems to be right in the palm of our hands. Our food, for it is the building block of Immunity. And our immunity is only as strong as the control ​hold​ we have over our food. In this episode of The India Edit, I have the privilege of chatting with Dr Sudhindra Uppoor, renowned Ayurvedic physician, as we explore Ayurveda through the millennial eye, putting into context its basic principle - “Let food be thy medicine”.

