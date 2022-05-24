Mira Rajput and Sobhita Dhulipala wear the same striped bodycon dress, who wore the 24k outfit better?

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala delighted netizens recently after she dropped a picture of herself dressed in a striped bodycon dress, embracing sultry summer vibes and setting the bar high for the glam quotient. The Made In Heaven star wore the ensemble to promote her upcoming film, Major. However, Sobhita's outfit reminded us of Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram post that showed her wearing the exact same dress. While we love a good celebrity fashion coincidence, this fashion moment had us swooning as the divas nailed the chic look.

On Monday, Sobhita dropped her promotional look on Instagram for the upcoming film Major. She captioned the post, "What a terrific day today sharing #Major stories with the Mumbai press! Happiness." As for Mira, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, she had posted the photos in April. The striped bodycon dress is from the shelves of the designer label Saaksha And Kinni. Scroll ahead to see their pictures and know where you can get your hands on the exact look. (Also Read: Loved Mira Rajput's striped bodycon dress in beautiful sunkissed pics? It is worth ₹24k)

Coming to the design details, the bodycon dress features striped patterns in various shades, like black, purple, orange, green, white and sea green hues. The sleeveless ensemble has thin straps forming a criss-cross detail on the back, a plunging neckline, a fitted figure-hugging silhouette, an A-line fall, maxi-length hem, a cut-out on the front, and a smocked back.

Sobhita styled the striped bodycon dress with minimal accessories and soft glam picks. She opted for metallic hoop earrings and black striped sandals, and for the makeup, Sobhita chose centre-parted open locks with curled ends, nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, glowing skin and blushed cheeks.

Mira, on the other hand, paired the get-up with gold-toned accessories. She opted for statement gold rings, patterned hoop earrings and chunky stacked bracelets. In the end, Mira chose centre-parted open locks, blush pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, and a hint of blush on the cheeks for the makeup picks.

Meanwhile, the ensemble is available on the Saaksha And Kinni website if you wish to add it to your closet. It is from their Quad collection and will cost you ₹24,500.

The price of dress Mira Rajput wore. (saakshakinni.com)

Who wore the look better, Mira Rajput or Sobhita Dhulipala?