Sobhita Dhulipala is disco queen in white bustier mini dress and bold makeup for funky photoshoot: See pics

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has made an indelible mark with her elegant sartorial picks. Her character's remarkable fashion sense in the popular web series Made In Heaven by Zoya Akhtar also solidified Sobhita as one of the stylish divas to look out for. Her wardrobe offers up a masterclass in functional fashion and elevated style sense. And now, with a recent photoshoot, Sobhita is serving her followers with disco era vibes with a dash of modern glamour, and we are in love with the moment. Don't forget to take notes from her style file.

On Thursday, Sobhita took to Instagram to share pictures from a photoshoot that channelled a disco-era vibe. The Major actor captioned her post, "Greetings [smile emoticon]." She slipped into a white bustier mini dress and teamed it with gold accessories and bold make-up. Her look is from the shelves of the clothing label Demina OT. Scroll ahead to see Sobhita's photos. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala in ₹29k sari dress makes Internet swoon, Shibani Dandekar says 'Hot')

Sobhita's sleeveless dress comes in a white shade, making it a perfect look for the summer season. It has a sweetheart neckline, gathered details all over the ensemble, corseted front with a ribbon tie, mini length hem, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the Made In Heaven actor's svelte frame.

Sobhita paired the white mini dress with sheer arm covers with ruched up details. A pair of gold sandals with chunky gladiator straps, statement round gold earrings, several rings on her fingers, and OTT nails rounded off the star's accessories. The gold-themed jewels lent a vintage aesthetic to Sobhita's get-up.

Sobhita serves disco glamour vibes in these pictures. (Instagram)

In the end, Sobhita chose sleeked back high ponytail, shimmery eye shadow, glossy nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, on-fleek brows and blushed cheeks to complete her glam picks.

Meanwhile, Sobhita has several projects lined up in the future. She has Ronnie Screwvala's Sitara, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Major with Adivi Sesh, and a Hollywood project, Monkey Man - directed by and starring Dev Patel.