Sobhita Dhulipala's hot look in Sabyasachi saree for Kurup world premiere leaves internet speechless

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is on cloud nine after the release of her latest film Kurup starring Dulquer Salmaan. The star has been sharing back-to-back stunning images of herself wearing breathtaking ensembles while attending the film's promotions. Recently, she attended Kurup's world premiere in Dubai, and her look in a nude saree has left us and half of the internet speechless.

Sobhita took to the gram on November 13 to post several photos of herself dressed in the nude saree at the world premiere. She posted the pictures with the caption, "Kurup World premiere, Dubai. 11th November 2021." Her uber glamorous look won applauds from her followers and many celebrities, including co-star Dulquer Salmaan.

The nude saree is from the shelves of ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label. She also wore jewels and other accessories from the designer's collection. Scroll ahead to see all pictures from the event and to find all the details about her look.

Sobhita chose a chiffon plain nude-coloured saree, draped in a traditional style, for Kurup's premiere in Dubai. She paired the saree with a matching patterned corset-style blouse with broad straps and a sweetheart neckline.

The Made In Heaven actor wore the six yards with a tan Sabyasachi logo belt, cinched at her waist for a fuss-free pallu. She also carried a matching mini clutch bag by Sabyasachi to complete the accessories.

Sobhita's jewels with the nude look included drop earrings and a heritage diamond necklace encrusted with ruby, blue, and yellow-hued stones.

A sleek top knot adorned with a braided section of her mane, nude lip shade, kohl-clad eyes, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, and sharp contour rounded off the make-up.

After Sobhita shared the photos, many of her friends from the industry, including Kurup co-star Dulquer Salmaan, Shibani Dandekar, Vijay Varma, and more, filled the comments section with compliments. See some of them below:

Comments on Sobhita Dhulipala's post.

What do you think of Sobhita's look?

