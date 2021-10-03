Sobhita Dhulipala lays power dressing goals in bold bustier corset top, pants

Dressed to kill in her fresh and unique fashion mix of femininity with a modern edge, actor Sobhita Dhulipala laid power dressing goals in a bold bustier corset top and pants. Dolled up for the cover shoot of Cosmopolitan India magazine, Sobhita gave a glimpse of her most steamy look ever in the sexy fall trend of corset tops and inspired fashion enthusiasts to add a similar seductive vibe to their wardrobe this season.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared two pictures that showed her going bold and giving a sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear. Setting the temperatures soaring, Sobhita laid style cues to slay the ‘90s-inspired boudoir chic look and we can’t can't wait to recreate the same on our next sultry outing.

The pictures featured the diva donning the white bustier corset top which was constructed with internal boning and sported a contrasting black drawstring detail at the front. The top came with an adjustable eyelet opening on the back and was cut from a cotton denim.

Styled by Zunaili Malik, the actor teamed it with a pair of relax fit, low rise unisex pants that too were cut from a raw cotton denim and were designed with deconstructed seams that sported contrast panelling and double belt loop details. The pants came with two back and two front pockets.

Leaving her sleek tresses open down her back, Sobhita completed her attire with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and struck hot poses for the camera. Accessorising her look with a pair of black hoop earrings from Isharya, Sobhita amplified the glam quotient with a dab of rose pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

The corset and pants are credited to Indian fashion label ‘Polite Society’ that prides in non conformist power dressing. While the corset originally costs ₹4,800 on the designer website, the pants are priced at ₹6,500.

Sobhita Dhulipala's bustier corset top from Polite Society(politesocietyshop.com)

Sobhita Dhulipala's pants from Polite Society(politesocietyshop.com)

A favourite of Bollywood divas this year, corsets were recently hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and are making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.

