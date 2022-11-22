Mira Rajput's classy one-shoulder top and pants will inspire you to invest in linen trousers for your capsule wardrobe

Capsule wardrobes are becoming all the rage. With sustainability on people's minds, many fashion enthusiasts believe in investing in a closet composed of interchangeable items to maximise the number of outfits created. The aim is to have attires suitable for almost every occasion without buying excessive items. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, who often champions sustainable brands and possesses a steal-worthy closet, served some inspiration for her followers. She dropped a picture of herself dressed in a one-shoulder top and wide-leg linen pants. Check it out below.

Mira Rajput serves a must-have addition for your capsule wardrobe

On Monday, Mira Rajput Kapoor dropped a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The mother-of-two kids shared the image with the caption, "Alexa, how do you say look in Spanish?" The post shows Mira posing in a classy one-shoulder top and wide-leg linen pants. The ensemble is a perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe. So, if you plan to build it to revamp your fashion game, don't forget to take inspiration from Mira, as linen pants can surely elevate your look. Keep scrolling to see Mira's post. (Also Read | Loved Mira Rajput's stylish black mini dress for celebrating 28th birthday with hubby Shahid Kapoor? It costs ₹40k)

Coming to the details of Mira Rajput's outfit, the all-black look features a one-shoulder top and pants set. While the sleeveless blouse has a one-shoulder neckline, broad strap, fitted silhouette accentuating her frame and a cropped hem length, the linen bottoms feature a high-rise waist, pleats on the front, side pockets, loose silhouette, and flared hem.

Mira accessorised the outfit with nude pointed stilettos and pearl stud earrings. Lastly, Mira chose mauve lip shade, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes and glowing skin for the glam picks. A side-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch to Mira's minimal makeup with the all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One fan wrote, "The epitome of grace and elegance." Another commented, "Boss lady [fire emoji]." A few others posted fire and heart emoticons.

What do you think of Mira's outfit?