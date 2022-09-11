Mira Rajput in an elegant one-shoulder hot pink dress is all about displaying the oomph factor: See pics

Hot pink is this season's trending colour. It has even dominated the runway, with Valentino devoting their entire collection to this shade. Neon hues have always been a favourite of all the maximalists out there. However, hot pink finds itself on the top of this chain. This shade can be both maximalist and minimalist, depending on how you incorporate it into your wardrobe. And Mira Rajput chose the chic and simple avatar for her latest photoshoot. She slipped into an elegant one-shoulder hot pink midi dress and displayed that oomph factor in the ensemble.

Mira Rajput displays the oomph factor for a new photoshoot

Ever since she married Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput has displayed her sartorial prowess on several occasions. The mother-of-two has garnered a large fan following on social media, who love her effortlessly stylish wardrobe choices. On Sunday, Mira dropped pictures from a new photoshoot on her Instagram page and received appreciation from her followers. She donned a one-shoulder midi dress in a hot pink shade and captioned the photos, "Casual." Check out her post below. (Also Read: Loved Mira Rajput's yellow anarkali for dancing with Shahid Kapoor at her parents' wedding anniversary? It costs ₹74k)

Mira's sleeveless dress features a one-shoulder neckline displaying her décolletage, a figure-hugging bodice, a gathered knot on the waist, a free-flowing skirt skimming her svelte frame, and an asymmetrical midi-length hemline. She wore the ensemble with tan-coloured strappy pumps, diamond rings, and beaded drop earrings.

In the end, Mira chose a black eyeliner, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, a hint of blush, highlighted cheekbones, sharp contouring, and subtle eye shadow for the glam picks. A side-parted open hairdo styled in soft waves completed the hot-pink look.

Recently, Mira Rajput celebrated her 28th birthday with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. She thanked Shahid for making her birthday special and called him the love of her life in an adorable post on Instagram. Check it out here.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.