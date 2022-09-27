Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mira Rajput's 'colour of the day' is white as she stuns in stylish top and flared pants, your next dinner date must-have

Mira Rajput's 'colour of the day' is white as she stuns in stylish top and flared pants, your next dinner date must-have

fashion
Published on Sep 27, 2022 03:39 PM IST

Mira Rajput's colour of the day is white, and we are not complaining as she just dropped stunning pictures of herself dressed in a stylish top and flared pants. Her ensemble is your next dinner date must-have. Are you taking notes?

Mira Rajput poses in an all-white outfit. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has proved her sartorial prowess with innumerable fashionable appearances at star-studded Bollywood events and award shows. The mother-of-two has even garnered a fan base on social media, who eagerly wait for her to upload pictures of herself decked up in steal-worthy outfits. Moreover, Mira's wardrobe is full of pieces that scream comfort, elegance, and trend-setter vibes. Her latest post in an all-white look is proof of the same. She dropped pictures of herself dressed in a stylish top and flared denim pants.

Mira Rajput's all-white outfit is your next dinner date must-have

On Tuesday, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to announce that her 'colour of the day' is white. The 28-year-old shared pictures of herself dressed in an all-white ensemble that screamed fiery elegance and suave vibes. She wore a white embroidered blouse with matching denim jeans, a perfect pick for attending dinner dates with your partner. "White was the colour of the day," Mira captioned her post. Check it out below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput's black mini dress for celebrating birthday with Shahid costs 40k)

Mira's blouse comes with a wide square neckline, full-length sleeves adorned in lace trims on the cuffs, padded shoulders, button closures on the front, corset-style fitting on the torso to accentuate her svelte frame, cropped hemline, and sheer cut-work lace panels. She wore the blouse with matching white denim pants featuring a high-rise waistline, fitted silhouette, faux pockets, and flared hem.

Mira accessorised the all-white look with pearl drop earrings, statement rings, and tan brown pointed stilettos. In the end, Mira chose side-parted open tresses, a mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes to round off the glam picks.

(Also Read: Mira Rajput in an elegant one-shoulder hot pink dress displays the oomph factor)

While Mira opted for minimal glam with the look, you can take it up by a notch with bright red lips, bold makeup picks, and a messy updo. You can also deck up on statement gold-tone accessories like large hoop earrings, quirky rings, and layered chains.

What do you think of Mira Rajput's all-white outfit?

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput mira rajput shahid kapoor lifestyle fashion
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP