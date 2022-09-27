Mira Rajput's 'colour of the day' is white as she stuns in stylish top and flared pants, your next dinner date must-have

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has proved her sartorial prowess with innumerable fashionable appearances at star-studded Bollywood events and award shows. The mother-of-two has even garnered a fan base on social media, who eagerly wait for her to upload pictures of herself decked up in steal-worthy outfits. Moreover, Mira's wardrobe is full of pieces that scream comfort, elegance, and trend-setter vibes. Her latest post in an all-white look is proof of the same. She dropped pictures of herself dressed in a stylish top and flared denim pants.

Mira Rajput's all-white outfit is your next dinner date must-have

On Tuesday, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to announce that her 'colour of the day' is white. The 28-year-old shared pictures of herself dressed in an all-white ensemble that screamed fiery elegance and suave vibes. She wore a white embroidered blouse with matching denim jeans, a perfect pick for attending dinner dates with your partner. "White was the colour of the day," Mira captioned her post. Check it out below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput's black mini dress for celebrating birthday with Shahid costs ₹40k)

Mira's blouse comes with a wide square neckline, full-length sleeves adorned in lace trims on the cuffs, padded shoulders, button closures on the front, corset-style fitting on the torso to accentuate her svelte frame, cropped hemline, and sheer cut-work lace panels. She wore the blouse with matching white denim pants featuring a high-rise waistline, fitted silhouette, faux pockets, and flared hem.

Mira accessorised the all-white look with pearl drop earrings, statement rings, and tan brown pointed stilettos. In the end, Mira chose side-parted open tresses, a mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes to round off the glam picks.

While Mira opted for minimal glam with the look, you can take it up by a notch with bright red lips, bold makeup picks, and a messy updo. You can also deck up on statement gold-tone accessories like large hoop earrings, quirky rings, and layered chains.

What do you think of Mira Rajput's all-white outfit?

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.