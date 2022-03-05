Mira Rajput in floral kurta set welcomes spring in style and aces wedding guest fashion, it costs 25k

Actor Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar in the presence of family and friends on Wednesday. His wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, attended the wedding festivities dressed in bespoke ensembles, and each look is a masterclass on how to ace the wedding guest fashion. From statement sarees to printed suit sets, Mira donned it all. Her latest photo in a floral ensemble is all about embracing spring aesthetics.

Recently, Mira Rajput's stylist Delna Nallaseth took to Instagram to post a photo of the 27-year-old dressed in a printed kurta set. She wore an ensemble from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta's clothing label, House of Masaba. Scroll ahead to see Mira's picture and find where you can buy the exact look.

Mira's traditional ensemble comes in a pleasing beige shade adorned with mustard yellow and green floral prints. She wore a kurta set that features an anarkali kurta teamed with culotte pants and a matching dupatta.

The anarkali has an embellished mandarin collar with a front slit, pleated detailing on the front, flowy silhouette, full sleeves, and embellished lace decorated on the hem and cuffs.

Mira wore the kurta with matching loose silhouetted pants with lace detailing on the hem. An organza dupatta decorated with the same floral print, lace borders, and a beige backdrop completed the outfit.

The mother-of-two styled the ensemble with elegant and minimal accessories, including pearl drop earrings, rings, a metallic watch, and embellished juttis. Side parted open tresses, dainty bindi, winged eyeliner, rosy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Keen on buying Mira's outfit for upgrading your traditional wear wardrobe? The kurta set is available on the House of Masaba website and will cost you ₹25,000. It is called the Beige Autumn Bouquet Kurta Set.

The Beige Autumn Bouquet Kurta Set. (houseofmasaba,com)

Meanwhile, today, March 5, Mira took to Instagram to post her photo from Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash. She posed wearing a printed off-the-shoulder frilled dress while sitting in a decorated space with an iced drink. "Iced cappuccino," Mira captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter, his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu, Sidharth Malhotra and his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani attended Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash hosted by Mira at their Mumbai residence.