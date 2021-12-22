Mira Rajput in timeless lehenga for regal photoshoot makes fans go 'Uff': See new post here

Mira Rajput Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following of 3.1 million followers on Instagram, whom she treats with fun snippets from her daily life featuring her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and their two kids. Apart from that, the 27-year-old also serves exciting sartorial moments that never fail to make an impact. Much recently, her latest picture in a timeless and exquisite lehenga set is also garnering some deserving attention online.

Mira recently shot for a fashion campaign for which she wore stunning traditional looks. The latest photoshoot shows her dressed in an intricately-designed lehenga set. "A polki for your thoughts? #jewelleryaddict," Mira captioned her post.

The lehenga set is from the shelves of a handcrafted bridal couture label, Jayanti Reddy. The ensemble blends classic and modern aesthetics. Mira embodied it perfectly with her elegant touch. Keep scrolling to see the photo.

The ensemble features a bright red blouse featuring half sleeves, aesthetically-crafted plunging neckline, floral embroidery done in silver sequins, thread work and beads. Mira wore the blouse with a contrasting mustard-yellow lehenga featuring heavy ghera and silver thread and jali work done all over.

Mira wrapped up the traditional look with a matching mustard yellow dupatta draped on her arms. It came sprinkled with silver embroidery and scalloped borders.

The mother-of-two accessorised the lehenga with vintage Polki jewellery pieces like a layered gold necklace, emerald and gold earrings, and an ornate bracelet.

In the end, Mira chose winged eyeliner, glossy coral pink lip shade, messy ponytail, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes, and mascara-laden eyelashes for her glam.

Mira's elegant photoshoot, reminiscent of a bygone era, received much love from netizens. They took to the comments section to shower her with praise. One user wrote, "Damn gorgeous." Another commented, "Uff."

Comments on Mira Rajput's post.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput Kapoor married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. They had an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. Shahid and Mira are parents to two children - daughter, Misha, and son, Zain.

