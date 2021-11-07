Mira Rajput's travel skincare routine is all the basics you need to learn today: Watch video

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, loves living a minimal life, even when travelling. Today, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to share her travelling skincare routine, and it consisted of some easy steps that you can follow easily. They are all you need to achieve glowing skin like her.

Mira posted a 'get ready with me' video on the gram talking about her travelling routine and the skincare steps she follows while flying out of the city. The 27-year-old also revealed that she hates packing and, over the years, has practised downsizing her luggage, including her beauty picks. She also advised her followers to always mask up before travelling.

ALSO READ | Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are 'Stronger Together' in insane workout video

"I hate packing and struggle to travel light. But over time I'm getting the hang of travelling with fewer things, and that includes streamlining my beauty routine. I use less things in general, so it wasn't difficult to downsize. Have a look at what I use to get ready while I'm travelling! While products change, my practices don't. Always remove makeup before bed, a quick face massage and never leave without sunscreen," Mira captioned her post.

Mira added that after Covid, she stopped using lipstick and switched to lip balms instead because of the face masks, and we relate to her too. "For the longest time (post-cov) I only put lip balm since lipstick would just get smudged with the mask, but I'm slowly getting back to it. Makes me feel great, complete and happy! Just don't forget to wash your mask. What are your travel favourites?" she wrote in the end.

Watch her skincare routine:

The video shows Mira applying a hydrating serum to her face, followed by vitamin C serum on the face and neck. She used moisturiser after this step and massaged it perfectly to let the skin absorb the product, all while lifting her skin. She ended the routine by applying sunscreen to protect the skin.

For the glam, Mira used some basics like blush, concealer, eyebrow pencil, and lipstick. She completed her travel look by tying her tresses in a sleek ponytail and masking up her face.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter