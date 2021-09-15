Mira Rajput in 25k thigh-slit strapless dress takes 'glam on the rocks', we're swooning

Shahid Kapoor's wife and mother-of-two Mira Rajput Kapoor's elegant and effortless style has always enchanted her followers. She is always dressed to perfection, whether attending a black-tie event or running an off-duty errand in the city. Her latest night-out look for an event is proof of the same. She wore a printed strapless maxi dress and left us all swooning.

Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in an impeccable and chic gown for an event and announced that she was ready to 'take glam on the rocks'. Delna Nallaseth styled Mira's look, and Lekha Gupta and Shraddha Mishra did her glam and hair.

Mira's dress is from the shelves of the clothing label, Saaksha & Kinni, and the shoes are from Christian Louboutin. If you too are impressed by her blue dress, let us tell you that it is a perfect look for any glam occasion or summer night out with friends. Read on to find out all the details about it.

Mira's satin chiffon strapless maxi dress featured a sweetheart neckline with a deep plunge and a fit and flare silhouette. The bodice of her gown came adorned with gathered details and a tiny slit. The purple-black shaded ensemble was accentuated with hand micro-pleated details and a risqué thigh-high slit.

Keen on including the dress in your wardrobe? Well, we have found the price for you. It is available on the Saaksha & Kinni website for ₹25,000.

The price of Mira Rajput's dress. (saakshakinni.com)

Mira wore the chic and effortless look with chandelier-style diamond earrings, rings and a sleek bracelet. She also chose strappy black and golden Louboutin pumps.

The 27-year-old tied her tresses back in a half-style hairdo. Her glam rounded off with light pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, subtle eye make-up, and sharp contour.

Mira is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The two tied the knot in 2015 and have two kids. Misha was born in 2016 and Zain in 2018.

