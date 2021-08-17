Here are three things Mira Rajput does after waking up for healthy body and mind

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is the latest fitness enthusiast in B-Town, and her Instagram posts will give you the right kind of fitness motivation every day. Today, Mira took to Instagram to reveal the three steps she follows after waking up to maintain a healthy lifestyle and kickstart the day on a good note. You can also try out all these steps for a healthy mind and body.

Mira posted an Instagram reel on her account on Tuesday, August 17. She shared the clip with the caption, "Three things I do after I wake up (After I've snoozed seven times of course)." According to the video, Mira does 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom right after waking up in the morning.

Mira said she followed the first step by doing posture-correction exercises and drinking raisin and saffron water later. In the caption of the post, Mira also explained the benefits of each step. Check it out below:

Talking about the first step, which is 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom, Mira wrote, "It's like 3 espresso shots but without the jitters. Gets you mentally ready for the day, calm, rejuvenated and a wake up for the brain."

Mira also revealed how posture-correction exercises changed her life. "Posture Correction Exercises: It's really changed the way I stand and carry myself. Simple stretches and holds to open up the shoulders, neck, traps and chest especially after sleeping all curled up. It also helps with blood flow and puffiness dissipates quickly. You feel great through the whole day," she explained.

Some posture-correction exercises are Child's pose, Forward fold, Cat cow, Standing cat-cow, Chest opener and many more.

Mira said the last step, drinking raisin and saffron water, is "a practise for every woman." She wrote, "I've been doing this for the last 3 years. I soak 5 raisins and a strand of saffron every night in 1/4 cup of water and drink (or eat) it first thing in the morning. It helps with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne and PMS. I've felt the difference myself. Drink your warm water or whatever you prefer after."

She ended the note by writing, "Now, I'll take that coffee."

So, are you ready to follow these measures?

