World Breastfeeding Week: Mira Rajput talks breastfeeding and fitness in new post

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, is quite vocal about fitness and women's health, especially after giving birth. The mother of two kids is a fitness enthusiast and often motivates her followers to hit the grind. She maintains her fitness levels by including yoga, weight training and core strengthening exercises in her routine. She took to Instagram during World Breastfeeding Week to not only talk about fitness but also breastfeeding.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram recently to share a post-workout selfie with her followers on the gram.

Mira thanked her trainer, Sohrab Khushrushahi, in the post and wrote, "@sohfitoffical For always having my back. And shoulders, tris, core, legs."

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Mira hinted in her post that her workout included a routine focusing on her shoulders, triceps, core, and legs. She showed off her post-workout glow in light blue workout attire in the selfie.

The 26-year-old also talked about losing weight and breastfeeding on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, which began on Sunday, August 1, and ends on Saturday, August 7. She shared a post with the caption, "#worldbreastfeedingweek."

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

The post encourages new mothers to go easy on themselves because growing a human is hard. It suggested new mothers, keen on losing the pregnancy weight, should take their time and "focus on gaining strength, postpartum healing, and eating nutrient rich foods."

Additionally, the post that Mira shared stressed women to "wait until after month 2 or when the milk supply has established itself, before trying to consciously lose weight." It is because calorie restrictions can affect milk supply. Moreover, the post added that breastfeeding "burns 200-500 calories."

Mira Rajput married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child, daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. During an Ask Me Anything session earlier this summer, Mira had revealed that their children share a unique bond with each parent.

