After Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput slays same white kurta-palazzo with Nirma twist

White needs no season or occasion and who better to prove it than Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. If you are waiting to make a statement but are out of unconventional looks, take fashion inspiration from Sara and Mira who flaunted the same white kurta and palazzo set on different ocassions.

Last week, Sara gave a glimpse of her visit to Assam’s Kamakhya Temple and the pictures she shared on her social media handle featured her donning the cotton kurta and palazzo with a traditional Assamese gamosa and tika on her forehead while in later pictures, she can be seen donning a cotton embroidered dupatta. Recently, Mira too shared pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen dressed in the same ethnic wear and ditching the gamosa for the embroidered white dupatta to nail the Nirma ad look with a hilarious twist and we are absolutely loving the desi vibes.

Made of cotton, the dupatta came with a delicate lace, scallop embroidered border and combination vertical embroidery with floral motifs. On the other hand, the kurta came with a straight fit, a close neck with a keyhole, delicate floral embroidery overall, an embroidered organza hem line and sleeves with cut work lace while the wide fit or palazzo pants came with broad embroidered organza hem.

Mira accessorised her look with a pair of drop pearl earrings and a smart watch as she pulled back half of her luscious tresses with a back clip. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Mira amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks and filled-in eyebrows.

Posing in a garden setting, Mira completed her attire with a pair of white pointed-toe footwear. Referring to the popular detergent advertisement of Nirma, Mira captioned the pictures, “Blanco Hema, Rekha, Jaya & Sushma are all my friends (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian women's clothing store, Mulmul, which boasts of luxury garments with an idyllic union of age-old ornate embroidery, coming-of-age colour palette, trendy designs and Indian silhouettes. While the kurta and palazzo set originally costs ₹9,900 on the designer website, the dupatta is priced at ₹3,950.

Sara Ali Khan and Mira Rajput's white cotton kurta and palazzo set from Mulmul(shopmulmul.com)

Sara Ali Khan and Mira Rajput's white cotton dupatta from Mulmul(shopmulmul.com)

Even though they became a popular trend in the late '60s, palazzo pants are now an evergreen trend which are popular for summer wear style courtesy their comfortable and flowing fabric in the hot weather. They can be teamed with various tops and kurtas in different styles and we can’t wait to recreate Soha Ali Khan’s latest look in them and add it to our ethnic closet this summer.

