Mira Rajput shares picture from gym, says 'let's get physical'. See here

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a post-workout picture selfie on Instagram on Monday. Sharing it, she wrote: "Lets get physical." It shows Mira in her gym wear posing in front of a mirror.

Mira Rajput has been posting pictures and stayed connected with her fans on Instagram. Recently she shared a black and white picture as she posed in a black gown. Not only did she get many compliments, people also wanted to know when was she making her screen debut. One fan had said: "Waiting for your movie." Another fan found it hard to believe that she was a mother of two kids. "Are you really the mother of two children?"

Mira Rajput has two kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Mira Rajput had also shared a photo after an online yoga session with friends and revelled in post-session glow. Sharing one picture, she wrote, 'Yoga Glow'. While sharing another one, in which she was in conversation with her friends, she had written: "Yoga with the girl gang."

Mira, who in the past had been regular about sharing pictures of her kids, stopped doing so a while back. However, last week she made an exception and shared a picture of her daughter Misha and wrote: "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep.. And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby."

Also read: When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

She does share videos, some with her kids but without showing their faces. Like she did couple days back where her daughter was seen applying makeup on her Mira. Misha's face was not visible. Sharing it, she wrote: "Makeovers at The Girls Club Makeup and photo credits : Little Missy Get your kid to do your makeup!"