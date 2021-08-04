Mira Rajput shares a rare pic of daughter Misha to show how she still loves to hug her

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a new post on Instagram. This is her daughter Misha's first appearance on her page in a while.

In the post, which still does not show Misha's face, the mother-daughter duo is cuddling in bed. Sharing the post, Mira wrote, "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep.. And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby."





Misha was born in 2016, a year after Shahid and Mira's marriage. Their son Zain was born in 2018. While Misha and Zain made regular appearances on Mira and Shahid's Instagram, they have stopped posting their photos altogether now.

While Mira has not address their change in her Instagram posts, she did speak about other aspects of parenting in an interview with Kidsstoppress. Mira said that she and Shahid used to fight about parenting duties but have reached a better place now. “It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane. Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps. And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that," she said.

Shahid had earlier spoken to Mid-day about the constant media glare that is on his daughter. "I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood," he had said.