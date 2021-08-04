Divyanka Tripathi on being trolled twice in one week: 'These situations do affect me as I am a sensitive'

Divyanka Tripathi has opened up on being trolled for her views on Sourabh Raaj Jain's eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in a new interview. Sourabh was evicted from the show over the weekend after Arjun Bijlani chose him for a task in a bid to save himself.

Talking about the recent trolling that she has faced, Divyanka Tripathi told a leading daily, "I have been trolled for the past few days based on half information. The first one was concerned with me being a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. And the second was pertaining to Saurabh Raaj Jain's eviction in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here, too, only half of my byte was shown on TV where I was saying in sarcasm that it is a good strategy to evict someone. Fans may have thought that I wanted him out. I understand content has to be edited in a show but in this case, people saw just that bit and drew conclusions."

Divyanka also drew a parallel between trolling and bullying. She added, "These situations do affect me as I am a sensitive. But with each troll or any setback in life, I learn something new. I am a quick learner and I think I evolve that way. I was upset for two days and then I got up and posted about celebrating trolls. One day went in addressing the issues and the second day I was understanding what was happening. I would like to tell people that they shouldn’t ignore those who troll them. Hate speech and abusive language shouldn’t go unaddressed. It's not fun because it causes damage. Trolls are complicated maybe in real life too. Dealing with them is difficult. People should report it if it gets really bad. I too have done it in the past."

Last week, rumours had claimed that Divyanka Tripathi would be seen in second season of popular show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain. However, she put all rumours to rest and had said that she went for the look test, but felt that she would appear too old to be paired with Nakuul Mehta.

Divyanka Tripathi started her career as an anchor on All India Radio but found fame after she starred in 2006 drama Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She then featured in the second season of horror thriller show Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai. She also worked on shows such as Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Comedy Circus. She then became a household name with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla for over six years.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ended in 2019 and Divyanka Tripathi has since worked in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and The Voice. She is currently seen on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.