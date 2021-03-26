Mira Rajput in 3K contrasting shirt and pants does summer chic look right

Comfy cotton shirts teamed with a pair of breezy pants seems to be the dress code this summer and looks like Mira Rajput did get the memo as she is acing this style. The mother-of-two is quite often applauded for her sartorial choices as she has a style sense that most people relate to and follow. Her recent pictures show the same and also teach us a little about the art of colour blocking.

The images that we are talking about had the stunner wearing a contrasting full-sleeved shirt. The quirky piece was half red and half pink. Adding more pizzazz to the shirt, there were heart-shaped cut-outs and drawstrings at both sides. This daily shirt that oozed oomph was teamed with a pair of cotton pants and we love this casual look.

Mira accessorised her outfit with a chunky Apple watch and a pair of gold earrings. Her glam gave us very chic vibes as it featured a subtle winged eyeliner teamed with a little bit of kohl and mascara-laden lashes. She was also seen wearing a little blush and a nude lipstick. Maintaining the vibe of the ensemble, she pinned back half of her middle-parted hair and let the lower half open. The 26-year-old shared the aforementioned image on Instagram with the caption, "Remember when cameras were VGA? (sic)." She even shared a flirty boomerang and wrote with it, "I thought it’s Wednesday (sic)."

Coming back to Mira's look. The Me and You shirt is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Essgee and is worth ₹3,250.

Mira Rajput's shirt is worth ₹3k (essgee.co)

Apart from nailing her casual looks, Mira also makes for a dreamy bridesmaid. The mother-of-two recently attended her friend's wedding and served some fabulous looks. Check them out:

What are your thoughts about this outfit that is a great example of colour blocking while being extremely comfy and chic at the same time?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter