Mira Rajput stuns Shahid Kapoor in chanderi dupatta-salwar, cross-stitch kurta

A white kurta is a summer wardrobe essential of all Indian women and if you are wondering how you could style it better, let Mira Rajput’s latest sartorial video sort your glam woes. Leaving actor-husband Shahid Kapoor totally smitten over her ethnic summer style in “a simple mismatched salwaar kameez” with a jade chanderi dupatta having dessert rose prints, Mira not only set the fashion police on immediate alert but also led us into taking cues to slay at our next traditional outing this season.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her “simple summer” look. The video opened to the diva flaunting the jade chanderi dupatta which sported rose blooms all over and came with a scalloped hemline.

She teamed it with a chanderi silk kurta, exuding a balance of grace and simplicity. Intricate patterns in cross-stitch embroidery adorned Mira’s kurta which she teamed with a pair of classic salwar in chanderi with a drawstring waist.

It featured elaborate floral detailing in zardozi that were highlighted with sequins and French knots and ended with a delicate lace edging at the hem. Completing her attire with a pair of customised prism block Kolhapuris heels from Aprajita Toor, Mira accessorised her look with precious stone-studded finger rings and a pair of floral earrings from Anita Dongre Pinkcity.

Pulling back tresses into a half-clutch hairstyle,Mira amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the video, “A Simple Summer In the midst of contrived outfits, the pleasure of a simple mismatched salwaar kameez is as much satisfying as it is relieving Loose air dried hair, a thin liner and the softest cotton Kurta.. that’s summer (sic).”

Mira’s video of dolling up in her “simple summer” look featured the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, from Shahid's movie Kabir Singh, in the background. Quick to respond, Shahid commented, “his songs from me to you. You are amazing inside and out (sic).”

Shahid Kapoor's comment on Mira Rajput's video (mira.kapoor)

The dupatta and salwar that Mira donned are from Indian design house, Good Earth, which boasts of homegrown luxury retail. While the dupatta originally costs ₹6,000 on the designer website, the salwar is priced at ₹8,500.

Mira Rajput's dupatta from Good Earth (goodearth.in)

Mira Rajput's salwar from Good Earth (goodearth.in)

Mira’s cross-stitch kurta is from Indian clothing brand, Jasmine Shah Label, which prides in elegant Indian wear with a modern touch that brings the best of contemporary and traditional.

