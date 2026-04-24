Miss Universe 2017 finalist asks Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway to answer question that has haunted her since the pageant

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway have been busy promoting their upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which both stars will be reprising their iconic roles as Miranda Preistly and Andy. During one of the film's press tours, Meryl and Anna met Maria Poonlertlarp, a Miss Universe 2017 finalist, for an interview.

Maria Poonlertlarp asked an interesting question of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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During the interaction, Maria, one of the top 5 finalists and Miss Universe Thailand 2017, asked Anne and Meryl to answer a question that had haunted her since 2017. Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu reveals the addiction that ruined her physique: ‘After the gym…’

Maria asked the duo the question she was asked on stage during the top 5 segment at Miss Universe 2017: “What do you think has been the most important social movement of your generation and why?” She added, “I was thinking at the time, oh man, I have no idea. It really stunned me. So, if it were Andy on stage or Miranda on stage, would they have anything to say to this?”

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{{^usCountry}} What Meryl Streep said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Meryl Streep said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Meryl, the most important social movement of her generation was identifying the integration of women into the professional workforce as a transformative shift, which she witnessed throughout her career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Meryl, the most important social movement of her generation was identifying the integration of women into the professional workforce as a transformative shift, which she witnessed throughout her career. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think for my generation and as a woman, the changing role of women in the last part of the last century, which is my youth, that was profound,” Meryl shared. She even shared an example from Japan to further elaborate her answer, saying, “When I first came to Japan for interviews 35 years ago, all the journalists were men. And now we've gone through so many roundtables, and all the journalists are women and men. But um that integration of women into the working day is uh that's the most profound one for me.”

What Anne Hathaway said

Meanwhile, Anne highlighted the legalisation of same-sex marriage as a monumental achievement for human rights within her lifetime. She said, “When I think of an effective social movement that occurred in America in my lifetime, it was marriage equality. That certainly made a huge impact on my life. My older brother is gay, and so it affected my family directly. And when I think about what it means to acknowledge the full humanity, because my whole feeling about it is I think we are all born with rights, and it's for the courts to catch up to our inherent worth and what we have.”

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She further mentioned, “Just because, legally or technically, those rights are not honoured yet, that doesn't mean we don't have them. And so that was something that gave me a tremendous amount of hope to see the courts catch up to where human beings actually were.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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