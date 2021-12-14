Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's first post after win is about gratitude: Wahe Guru Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh

Chandigarh girl Harnaaz Sandhu, who became the Miss Universe 2021, has shared a new post on her official Instagram page. Her first post after winning the title is all about gratitude and remembering the important people in her life who made the historic win possible.

Harnaaz took to Instagram to share pictures from her first official portrait as the Miss Universe 2021. The beauty queen penned a note expressing her appreciation for everyone in her life who made the win possible. She began her post by saying, "Wahe Guri Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh."

"We did it. I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that's why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people who believed in me too," Harnaaz wrote in the caption. Additionally, she thanked her family and friends for always supporting her. "Lastly thank you to everyone who has showered me with so much love. I'm overwhelmed," the beauty queen added in the end.

See her full post below:

Harnaaz had made her country proud on December 12 after winning the coveted title of Miss Universe 2021 in Israel. The 21-year-old became the third Indian woman to win the title and brought home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who won in 2000. Harnaaz was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico, Miss Universe 2020, at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

Here's a look at her second post after the win:

Before Harnaaz and Lara, Sushmita Sen had won the Miss Universe title for India. Later, Sushmita, Lara, Priyanka, and many other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate Harnaaz on the win.

Meanwhile, the final answer that secured Harnaaz's win at the Miss Universe pageant was to the question, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

She had replied, "Know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life."

