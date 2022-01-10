Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu goes shirtless with floral jacket, leather pants and boots to take over NYC: See pics

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is taking over New York City (NYC) one glamorous look at a time. The 21-year-old star, who experienced her first snow in The Big Apple recently, took a ferry ride, gorged on Thai food and enjoyed a day out in the city. She took to Instagram to share her glamorous look for the outing and give a sneak peek of all she did.

The Miss Universe 2021 winner posted pictures on her official page on January 10 with the caption, "First ferry trip and some delicious Thai food. All about yesterday."

Take a look at Harnaaz's post:

The pictures show the beauty queen on board a ferry, enjoying a sunny day and eating food at a restaurant. One can see the Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline in the backdrop of her photos. If you plan to steal her day-out look for an outing in winter, it will be a perfect outfit for making a statement.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu enjoys her day out.

Harnaaz opted to go shirtless to slay in her day-out ensemble. She slipped into a full-sleeved long jacket sans any buttons on the front and featuring raised notch collars, multi-coloured eclectic print done on a black background, a plunging neckline and a metallic belt to cinch it on the torso.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu goes shirtless.

Harnaaz teamed the jacket with black leather pants that come in a skinny fit, flaunting her long and svelte legs. In the end, she layered her ensemble with a black double-breasted trench coat.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu glams up her outfit with minimal accessories.

Harnaaz wore matching accessories like black textured knee-high boots, cat-eye sunglasses, purple opera gloves and a mini top handle chain bag adorned with matching print to glam it all up.

The Miss Universe chose minimal jewels to round it all off as she went for stone-encrusted hoop earrings. The beauty queen left her locks open in a centre parting and styled them in soft waves. Blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, glowing skin, sleek eyeliner and mascara-heavy make-up completed the glam picks.

