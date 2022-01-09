Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wakes up to her first snow in New York: Watch magical video

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is having the time of her life in Manhattan, New York City (NYC). The beauty queen jetted off to The Big Apple to begin her journey as the 70th Miss Universe last week. She has been sharing several snippets from her stay there, and the latest video shows Harnaaz enjoying her first snow. It is everything magical.

Experiencing the first snow of our lives is always magical, and it was the same for Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The 21-year-old star took to her Instagram page to share a video revealing that she woke up to a magical snowy day in NYC.

The same clip was also posted by Miss Universe's official Instagram handle. "The first of many," Harnaaz captioned the post. As for the Miss Universe page, they wrote, "Harnaaz Sandhu's first snow."

ALSO READ | Harnaaz Sandhu reads letter from 2020 Miss Universe Andrea Meza: Watch

The video begins with Harnaaz bundled up in winter clothes, collecting snow in her hands, and saying, "This is what I woke u to. My first snow in New York." Then, the camera pans to show a view of the snow-covered city from the window. Harnaaz also has a gala time playing with the snow and throwing it at the person behind the camera. She used Nicki Minaj's viral song High School for the reel.

On Friday, a few pictures from Harnaaz's photoshoot, clicked by Abhishek Sharma, inspired by the Indian rose, were shared on Instagram by the Miss Universe official handle. She wore a pre-pleated saree with structural details and a sheer sleeveless blouse for the shoot. Take a look:

The photographer posted the pictures on Instagram, explaining the inspiration behind the clicks. He wrote, "The look is inspired the whimsical beauty of the red Indian Rose. There is very delicate play of lines and textures creating with soft-edged feel that resonates in mind and give the look a complete dream like feel."

Harnaaz Sandhu became Miss Universe on December 13, 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned her as the successor at the event.