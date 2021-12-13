Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's mother on daughter's win: It's a proud moment for all of us

Chandigarh girl Harnaaz Sandhu on Monday became the third Indian beauty to win the coveted Miss Universe title at a function held in Isreal. Excited and overwhelmed over her win Sandhu happily said - Chak de phatte, India. She said she was feeling “overwhelmed because it’s been 21 years since India got Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now.”

Harnaaz is very close to her family and draws her inspiration from her mother Ruby Sandhu, who is a gynaecologist by profession.

"My mom has been my biggest inspiration, she is the creator of my dreams and the ladder to achieve the same. I already miss you mom, stay strong the way you are and keep inspiring me and others! @ruby6100 As they say, ‘ A mother's love is all-encompassing. It has no boundaries; it is unconditional; it is eternal; and it is everlasting. Love and Respect always and Forever," she wrote on Instagram back in October.

After her big win, the mother of the newly crowned Miss Universe expressed her happiness over her daughter's historic feat.

"It's a proud moment for all of us. I can't express how happy I am. She has always been very active & determined. Her teachers & principal supported her a lot," Harnaaz's mom told ANI.

Before the finale, Harnaaz posted a screenshot of a video call with her family members on her Insta story. She wrote, "My strength, my lifelines," and tagged "maa" Ruby Sandhu, "bhai" Harnoor Sandhu and "masi" Preet Boparai.

Screenshot of Harnaaz Sandhu's video call with her family members

Harnaaz is the winner of several beauty pageants and forayed into glamour world at a young age. She will also be seen in upcoming Punjabi films Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange scheduled to release in 2022.

Not just a family person, Harnaaz also adores her friends and enjoys the company of her friends. She also loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess.

