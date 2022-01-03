Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wins airport fashion game in printed blouse-pants, it costs 18k

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu jetted off to New York last night to begin her Miss Universe journey. The paparazzi clicked the 21-year-old beauty queen on Sunday night at the Mumbai airport. She came dressed to impress in printed pants and a blouse set for the airport look. We are taking notes.

Pictures and videos of Harnaaz from the Mumbai airport are taking over the internet, and the Miss Universe winner looks gorgeous beyond words. She won the airport fashion game in the quirky printed ensemble and could easily give any star a run for their money with the look. See the pics here:

Harnaaz Sandhu leaves for New York. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Harnaaz chose a collared silk shirt adorned in green and white tropical hand painted patterns. The blouse comes with wide collars, full sleeves with closed cuffs, and a button-up front. Additionally, the gathered detail on the torso accentuated the 21-year-old model's statuesque frame.

Harnaaz teamed the silk blouse with matching green and white tropical printed high-waisted pants. The straight-fit bottoms helped the Miss Universe nail co-ord fashion like a pro.

Harnaaz styled her ensemble with gold strappy peep-toe sandals and minimal accessories. A face shield and face mask protected her from Covid-19.

If you loved Harnaaz's printed coordinated pants and blouse, we found the price for you. Called the Lea Shirt and Slim Jim pants, the set is from Reik acosts ₹18,500. The blouse is worth ₹10,000, and the pants will cost you ₹8,500.

The Lea Shirt. (reik.in)

The Slim Jim Pants. (reik.in)

In the end, centre-parted open locks styled in soft waves, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and sharp contour completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu became the 70th Miss Universe in December last year. She brought the crown home after 21 long years and became the third Indian woman to win the crown. Before her, Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000) had won the pageant.

