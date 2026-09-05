Miss World 2026 is Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola.

Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola has been crowned the new Miss World. First runner up was Spain’s Elisabeth R Alabern and second runner-up was Taanusiya Chetty from Malaysia.

India’s contestant Nikita Porwal didn’t make it to Top 20.

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The ceremony was hosted in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The pageant began on August 9 with 111 participants from around the globe, who competed against each other in a series of challenges held across Thailand. Representing India, Nikita made it all the way to the finale but did not manage to make the cut in the top 20. However, her achievement on the global stage is still noteworthy.

Celebrating her journey at the 73rd Miss World, the official social media handle of Miss India wrote, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.”

Noting that India is proud of her, it further added, “Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully.”

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{{^usCountry}} For the finale, Nikita Porwal took to the Miss World stage in a breathtaking outfit featuring a sculpted corset adorned with intricate floral embroidery and delicate hand embellishment, with blooms cascading organically across the silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the finale, Nikita Porwal took to the Miss World stage in a breathtaking outfit featuring a sculpted corset adorned with intricate floral embroidery and delicate hand embellishment, with blooms cascading organically across the silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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“Thousands of meticulously placed beads and floral details create a soft, luminous texture, while the sheer embellished sleeves lend an almost ethereal delicacy to the look. From its sculpted form, the gown flows into a dramatic mermaid silhouette and layers of weightless Italian tulle, creating movement with every step and giving the entire creation a dreamlike quality,” Miss India stated.

At the finale, she also offered a beautiful tribute to Vietnam in the traditional Vietnamese Ao Dai, celebrating the host nation’s elegance and cultural heritage.

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Meanwhile, those making the Top 20 of Miss World 2026 were Zimbabwe, Zambia, Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, Peru, United States, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Malaysia, Philippines, Cook Islands, China, Vietnam, France, Spain, Belgium, Gibraltar, and Ukraine.

Miss World 2025 winner Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand crowned her successor at the end of the event.