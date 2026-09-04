Miss World 2026: When and where to watch the grand finale in India

The Miss World 2026 pageant is about to reach its grand conclusion, with contestants from across the globe competing for the coveted crown. At the 75th edition, India will be represented by Femina Miss India World Nikita Porwal. The grand finale will take place in Nha Trang, Vietnam, promising an evening filled with glamour, cultural representation, and high-stakes competition. ALSO READ: Nikita Porwal on carrying the country’s identity to Miss World: It gives me a lot of butterflies

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Here is when and where you can watch the Miss World 2026 finale in India:

When and where to watch Miss World 2026 finale in India?

The Miss World 2026 finale will take place on September 5, 2026. JioHotstar is the official livestream partner for Miss World 2026 in India this year. Viewers from India can watch the pageant live from 5:30 pm IST exclusively on JioHotstar.

Who is Nikita Porwal, India's Miss World 2026 representative?

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{{^usCountry}} Nikita Porwal is from Madhya Pradesh and rose to prominence after she was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2024. Before entering the world of beauty pageants, she began her career as a television anchor and went on to star in theatre plays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nikita Porwal is from Madhya Pradesh and rose to prominence after she was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2024. Before entering the world of beauty pageants, she began her career as a television anchor and went on to star in theatre plays. {{/usCountry}}

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For the Miss World Dances of the World event, Nikita appeared in a regal ensemble. She wore a gorgeous black-and-gold sculpted blouse adorned with delicate gold body chains. She paired it with a multicoloured draped skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with gold jewellery, including a maang tikka, oversized earrings, stacked bangles, armlets, a waist chain, and anklets. Her hair was styled in a long braid embellished with gold ornaments.