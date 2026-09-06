Miss World 2026 winning answer: Here's what Joheirry Mola from the Dominican Republic answered to the finale question

Joheirry Mola Dominguez from the Dominican Republic was crowned the Miss World 2026 in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday, September 5. Miss World 2025, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, crowned Joheirry her successor in a glamorous event.

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Also Read | Miss World 2026: Who is Joheirry Mola, the Dominican Republic beauty who won the coveted crown

However, her win, competing against 111 contestants from around the world, was not simply about the final gown, the crown, or the stage presence. Her journey to the title was also closely tied to her philosophy and, most importantly, her final answer. Here's what secured the Dominican Republic beauty's win:

What was Miss World 2026 Joheirry Mola's winning answer?

In the finale round, Joheirry Mola was asked by the judges' panel, “Which Beauty With A Purpose cause have you supported in your country, and how would you improve it if you were crowned Miss World?”

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{{^usCountry}} The Miss World 2026, who has been advocating for education in her country, spoke about her work regarding taking English education to children in vulnerable communities, explaining how language can give young people the confidence and ability to communicate their ideas and aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Miss World 2026, who has been advocating for education in her country, spoke about her work regarding taking English education to children in vulnerable communities, explaining how language can give young people the confidence and ability to communicate their ideas and aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

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“Xin chào, Vietnam. Buenos dias, República Dominicana. I'm so happy. My beauty with a purpose is to take the English program to kids in vulnerable communities, because I believe that when they know this language, the opportunities that the doors that can open to their life, it's a huge, big door…Because I was talking to the girls and telling them that thanks to that tool, we are here. We have the tool to express our feelings, to express our purpose,” she said, stressing that English remains a tool that can help children throughout their lives.

About Joheirry Mola

According to the Miss World Organisation, she has a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana. She is the founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow, which promotes English education for children and youth in vulnerable communities. She teaches Literature and Social Studies in English, inspiring critical thinking and holistic development.

The 75th Miss World

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The Miss World finale took place by the sea in the heart of Nha Trang, celebrating the beauty pageant's 75th anniversary. While Joheirry Mola won the Miss World title after competing against 111 contestants from around the world, Elisabeth Reynes of Spain was the first runner-up in the competition, and Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia was the second runner-up.