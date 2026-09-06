Miss World 2026: Who is Joheirry Mola, the Dominican Republic beauty who won the coveted crown

According to the Miss World Organisation, she has a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana. She is the founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow, which promotes English education for children and youth in vulnerable communities. She teaches Literature and Social Studies in English, inspiring critical thinking and holistic development.

The Miss World crown has a new home, and this time it is heading to the Dominican Republic. Joheirry Mola, who won the title for her home country, is a Dominican educator, journalist, community advocate, communicator and professional model.

On September 5, Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026. The grand finale of the 75th anniversary edition of the beauty pageant was held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, where women from around the world travelled to compete for the international title.

Moreover, as a correspondent for Univision New York’s Ventana a Quisqueya, Joheirry highlights Dominican culture, social issues, and community stories. A Goya Gives Ambassador and professional model, she is driven by human connection, empathy, and the values instilled by her deeply united family.

The Miss World Organisation revealed that her personal motto is: “The greatest gift you can offer is the opportunity that you once needed yourself in order to grow, move forward, and transform your life.”

Second Miss World title for the Dominican Republic Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who made history last year as the first woman from her country to win the Miss World title, crowned Joheirry as her successor last night.

According to the Miss World Organisation, Joheirry’s victory marks the second Miss World crown for the Dominican Republic in 44 years. Before Joheirry, Mariasela Álvarez became the first Dominican woman to win the title in 1982. A historic celebration for the country indeed.

About the competition The Miss World 2026 grand finale took place by the sea in the heart of Nha Trang, inside an open-air structure extended for more than 110 meters across the city’s iconic 2 April Square. The evening also celebrated the beauty pageant's 75th anniversary.

While Joheirry Mola won the Miss World title after competing against 111 contestants from around the world, Elisabeth Reynes of Spain was the first runner-up in the competition, and Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia was the second runner-up.