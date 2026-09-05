Miss World 2026 is Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola
Miss World 2026 is Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola.
Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola has been crowned the new Miss World. First runner up was Spain’s Elisabeth R Alabern and second runner-up was Taanusiya Chetty from Malaysia.
India’s contestant Nikita Porwal didn’t make it to Top 20.
The ceremony was hosted in Nha Trang, Vietnam.
The pageant began on August 9 with 111 participants from around the globe, who competed against each other in a series of challenges held across Thailand. Representing India, Nikita made it all the way to the finale but did not manage to make the cut in the top 20. However, her achievement on the global stage is still noteworthy.
Celebrating her journey at the 73rd Miss World, the official social media handle of Miss India wrote, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.”
Noting that India is proud of her, it further added, “Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully.”
For the finale, Nikita Porwal took to the Miss World stage in a breathtaking outfit featuring a sculpted corset adorned with intricate floral embroidery and delicate hand embellishment, with blooms cascading organically across the silhouette.
“Thousands of meticulously placed beads and floral details create a soft, luminous texture, while the sheer embellished sleeves lend an almost ethereal delicacy to the look. From its sculpted form, the gown flows into a dramatic mermaid silhouette and layers of weightless Italian tulle, creating movement with every step and giving the entire creation a dreamlike quality,” Miss India stated.
At the finale, she also offered a beautiful tribute to Vietnam in the traditional Vietnamese Ao Dai, celebrating the host nation’s elegance and cultural heritage.
Meanwhile, those making the Top 20 of Miss World 2026 were Zimbabwe, Zambia, Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, Peru, United States, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Malaysia, Philippines, Cook Islands, China, Vietnam, France, Spain, Belgium, Gibraltar, and Ukraine.
Miss World 2025 winner Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand crowned her successor at the end of the event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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