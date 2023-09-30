Paris Fashion Week 2023: Model dressed as giant furball gets lost on runway, crashes into crowd at Christian Cowan show

Fashion Weeks never conclude without one or more viral moments. While some forever imprint themselves on our minds as nothing less than iconic, others make a buzz on the internet. The ongoing Paris Fashion Week (PFW) holds true to this statement. And the latest internet-breaking moment from the fashion capital was at the Christian Cowan show. A giant furball hijacked the runway at the designer's debut at PFW. Yes, you read that right. A video of a model dressed as a ball of fur lost on the runway and crashing into the crowd went viral online. Scroll through to watch the moment.

Giant furball hijacks Christian Cowan's Spring/summer 2024 PFW show

A model dressed as giant furball gets lost on runway and crashes into crowd at Christian Cowan show. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Christian Cowan showcased his Spring Summer 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week. One of the show-stopping moments from the show was a model dressed as a giant black ball of fur walking down the runway at the American Cathedral in Paris. The viral videos show the model navigating a dimly lit runway -covered with inky fake fur. At first, the model seemed lost and did not know her way around the runway. Then, they collided with the podium where singer Sam Smith was performing You Spin Me Round.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then, Sam Smith redirected the model to the runway. However, they crashed with the crowd sitting in the front row to watch the show. Netizens, including the popular page Diet Prada, shared the video of the viral moment on social media. "A model dressed as a giant furball got lost on the runway at Christian Cowan. Sam Smith helped redirect the furry wrecking ball before it crashed into the front row and the cathedral altar. This would have actually been a serve if the model could walk...could nobody figure out how to rig up a camera?" Diet Prada captioned the post.

Internet reacts to the giant furball

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netizens took to the comments section to drop their reactions. One user wrote, "If it was on purpose...high camp." Another commented, "Part of me thinks that this was a deliberate stunt for social media." A fan wrote, "She's got a point, she's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment." A user commented, "So um where do I buy this?"

Meanwhile, Cowan talked about the ball of fur and two similar looks to WWD. "It hasn't fit through any of the doors. We even got to our temporary office space, and two of the looks just could not fit in the building, so they had to be parked in the venue, like, seven days ahead of time because luckily, this space has huge doors," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of this viral moment?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!