Aishwarya Rai leaves for Paris Fashion Week with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan; keeps it simple in all-black fit. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Sep 30, 2023 07:55 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan flew to Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week. The actor kept airport look simple in all-black fit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan flew from Mumbai today to attend the Paris Fashion Week. Reportedly, Aishwarya will be in the world's fashion capital, Paris, to be a part of the fashion week, which concludes on October 3. Today, the paparazzi clicked Aishwarya and Aaradhya outside the Mumbai airport. The mother-daughter duo kept their airport looks stylish and comfy, with the actor choosing her signature all-black fit. Scroll through to find out what Aishwarya wore.

Aishwarya Rai leaves for Paris Fashion Week with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai leaves for Paris Fashion Week with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya switches up airport fashion with her elegant all-black attire. Watch)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan clicked at the airport

The paparazzi clicked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan exit their car in front of the airport and head inside. The mother-daughter duo held each other's hands and smiled for the cameras as the paps clicked their pictures. While Aaradhya complemented her mother in a cerulean blue jumper, black jogger pants, a shimmery headband, sneakers, and open locks, Aishwarya kept her look minimal in an all-black outfit. Read our download on her airport look below.

Aishwarya wore a black jumper featuring a raised neckline, full-length sleeves with pulled-back cinched cuffs, a relaxed silhouette, and a long hem length. She teamed the black blouse with matching tights featuring high-ankle hems and a bodycon fitting. Lastly, she carried a matching black Dolce and Gabbana large book tote bag to complete the airport fit.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya styled the ensemble with minimal additions, including black sneakers, a statement diamond ring, a sleek watch, and a black trench coat she carried in her hands. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, fuchsia pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky straight blonde-streak tresses gave the finishing touch.

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1.

