Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt rocks effortless pregnancy look with Ranbir Kapoor to watch Brahmastra in 3D: All pics, videos

As we get closer to the release date of Brahmastra, the lead couple of the much-anticipated film - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, stepped out in Mumbai with the actor and director Ayan Mukerji to watch their film Brahmastra for the first time in 3D. The mom-to-be even dropped a video announcing the same on Instagram today. The duo rocked casual ensembles for the special occasion.

Alia Bhatt rocks an effortless maternity look for watching Brahmastra's final cut

On Monday night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to watch the final cut of their film Brahmastra in 3D for the first time. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside PVR Juhu. While the mom-to-be rocked an effortless pregnancy look for the occasion, Ranbir chose the classic white T-shirt and blue denim jeans combination. Alia even posted a video from inside the theatres. It showed her, Ranbir and Ayan watching the movie with the entire film crew. "ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to go," Alia captioned the post. Check out the pictures and videos below. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt cradles baby bump in polka dot dress, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar react)

Alia chose an effortlessly casual and chic maternity outfit to watch the final cut of her film. The Brahmastra actor slipped into an olive green dress featuring a round neckline, midi-length hem, and an ill-fitted silhouette hiding her baby bump. She layered the ensemble with a grey-coloured corduroy cropped jacket. It has a collared neckline, open front, full-length sleeves, patch pockets, and a ribbed design.

Alia accessorised her casual look with clear strap block heels, gold hoop earrings and nude pastel nails. A centre-parted open hairdo, minimal makeup and a hint of mascara rounded off the glam picks. Alia's pregnancy glow acted as a cherry on the cake.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor step out in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented Alia in a V-neck white T-shirt featuring half-length sleeves and body-hugging fit flaunting his fit physique. He completed the outfit with acid-washed denim jeans, high-top sneakers, and a NY baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9.