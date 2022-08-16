More hair fall after shampooing? Here are some quick hacks and tips to prevent it

Our hair talks a lot about our personality and reflects our health, which is why it must be showered with more care but when we wash our hair, they sometimes become dry, rough and dehydrated. Though hair fall is something that scares us all, do you know that it is normal to shed 50-100 hairs every day?

For a lot of people, hair fall is noticed while shampooing the hair or combing right after. Let's dive deep and understand the difference between normal hair fall vs when we really need to see a dermatologist and some quick hacks and tips to fix it.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arshi Rahul, Laser Expert Cosmetologist, Trichologist and Founder of The Daily Aesthetics, suggested, “It s necessary to use a light, sulfate-free shampoo that will not dry the hair and scalp. Applying hair conditioner on the shaft/length of the hair plays a crucial role to open pores of the hair shaft. This additionally improves the looks and traceableness of hair, helps in easier brushing. It additionally helps from harmful UV Rays.”

Talking about how one can stop their hair from falling out after shampoo, she said, “A regular hair wash is always best to get rid of hair fall while shampooing. Always make sure you don’t massage the shampoo directly into your scalp, instead take an amount of required shampoo on your palm make a foam and then apply on scalp, calmly without applying too much pressure. Always use cold or lukewarm water for hair wash. Do not bring your hair upside down for washing as this results in tangling your hair which ultimately will break your hair.”

According to her, a few quick hacks you can do to help stop hair loss, include:

1. Follow a proper diet

​2. Do not brush your wet hair ever

3. Try low-level laser light therapy

Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist at RM Aesthetics in Amritsar, explained, “Like our skin, the scalp also has sebaceous glands that secrete oil called sebum. When produced adequately, the sebum can keep our scalp moisturized but excessive sebum production on the scalp creates a build-up that becomes a breeding ground for the fungus that causes dandruff. Also, regular use of hair styling products like hair sprays, gels, mousse and dry shampoos can cause build-up on the scalp. The layers of oil, dirt, dead skin cells and product build-ups, attract more dust and pollution to the scalp. When you wash your hair, you cleanse your scalp and eliminate this build-up. So shampooing is essential for scalp health.”

She added, “Shedding of 50-100 hair is normal. When we shampoo, the hair which are already in the shedding phase, shed more easily and we notice the hair fall in the drain. Shampoos don’t necessarily increase this fall.” Talking about whether it is safe to shampoo every day, Dr Ameesha Mahajan said, “You have to keep the scalp clean. If you are someone who has an oily scalp, cleansing is healthier for your scalp vs allowing the build-up to accumulate.”

She revealed a few shampoo hacks to follow:

1. If you are someone with a dry scalp, you need to wash your scalp less often. Do not start shampooing every day.

2. If you have oily scalp, you may choose to shampoo every day or every alternate day.

3. Use a mild shampoo and do not use strong shampoos like anti-dandruff shampoos for everyday use.

4. If you have a scalp condition such as excessive dandruff, psoriasis or any other infection, you may need medicated shampoos. So it is best to consult a dermatologist for assessment.

5. During summer or humid weather, feel free to wash your hair frequently.

6. Use a conditioner to help tame the frizz but make sure to not use it on the scalp but only on the hair length.

7. If you notice a sudden increase in hair fall or hair thinning, make sure to see a dermatologist in time as it may not be related to shampoo but some internal deficiencies which might need treatment with medicines and not just a change of shampoo.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Debeshi, Clinical Cosmetologist and Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, said, “Most hair shedding should happen in the shower although it is still common to lose some when combing through afterwards but if you're continuing to shed long after you've shampooed or you're suddenly finding it all over your clothes, that could signal a problem. You can seek help.” She too added to the list of tips to reduce hair fall that include:

1, Protein-rich diet - nutrition is very important

2. Nutritional supplements - Even after having a balanced diet we often lack proper nutrition. You can add biotin-rich supplements

3. Right shampoo is very important according to your scalp and hair type.

4. After exercise or gymming, washing of hair is a must.

5. Limit using heating products.

6. Filtered water will be better in case your water is hard water.

7. Don't wash hair often or brush immediately on wet hair