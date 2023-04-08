Most popular pre-bridal treatments for bride-to-be to look and feel their best on wedding day

As a bride, you want to look and feel your best on your wedding day. It’s no secret that wedding planning can be a stressful time, and it’s important to take care of yourself both mentally and physically. While choosing the perfect dress and accessories is important, it's equally important to take care of your skin and overall well-being leading up to the big day. This is where pre-bridal treatments come in. These treatments not only help you achieve glowing skin, but they also provide relaxation and stress relief during a hectic and emotional time. They are a great way to achieve a flawless look and feel confident on your big day. (Also read: Bridal makeup trends to look out for this year)

Every bride wants to look and feel her best on her wedding day, and that often involves indulging in pre-bridal treatments to achieve a radiant and flawless look. (freepik )

Dr. Karishma Kagodu, plastic and cosmetic surgeon and founder of Dr. Karishma Aesthetics, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the most popular pre-bridal treatments that can help you achieve your wedding day goals.

Popular cosmetic procedures for brides-to-be:

1. Laser Hair Reduction

Laser hair reduction is a popular treatment option for brides who want to get rid of unwanted hair. Before getting laser hair reduction, it’s important to consult with a dermatologist to assess your skin and treat any underlying hormonal issues. Timing is also key when it comes to laser Hair reduction - it’s best to schedule your last session a month before your wedding day. Keep in mind that laser hair removal is not permanent, and routine maintenance sessions may be needed to remain completely hair-free. Also, be aware that laser technology only targets hair in the anagen phase, which is why multiple sessions are needed for optimal results.

Finally, be sure to avoid sun exposure and always use sunscreen, especially on exposed skin post-laser. Avoid plucking, waxing, and threading for four weeks prior to your laser session, and make sure to hydrate your skin well by drinking plenty of water and applying the right moisturizers.

2. Silk Peel Dermal Infusion

For brides looking for a customized facial treatment, silk peel dermal infusion is a great option. It’s best to meet with a board-certified dermatologist or cosmetic physician to determine which treatment will work best for your skin type. Starting treatment six months before your wedding day will give you plenty of time to address any particular skin issues and achieve the best possible results. An in-clinic medifacial will typically include cleansing, exfoliating, steam, mask, and dermabrasion/skin polishing to leave your skin soft, fresh, and glowing. Different serums can be used, such as hydrating, brightening, pore-clarifying, and vitamin C-based, to polish the skin and bring out the best results.

3. Body Polishing

In addition to treating your face, it’s important to pay attention to other areas of your body, especially your arms and back. Body polishing is a great way to exfoliate your skin, remove tan, and achieve a more uniform, even tone. It’s best to get this treatment done in the clinic to avoid any potential reactions, rashes, or burns.

4. Laser Teeth Whitening

No bridal package is complete without a perfect smile, and laser teeth whitening is a great way to achieve that. Schedule a visit with a cosmetic dentist to perfect your bridal smile. Dental lasers have come a long way, and this treatment is safe and effective for achieving the best possible results.

5. Keratin or Cysteine for Hair

Hair smoothening and anti-frizz treatments like keratin and cysteine are popular options for brides. These treatments are safe and effective for about 4-6 months and can improve hair quality, add shine and lustre, and reduce frizz and breakage. They keep your hair looking natural and glossy, while still giving you more good “hair days” than bad.

6. Fillers/Botox Touch-Ups, Body Contouring, and Waistline Contouring

For brides who want to take their pre-bridal treatments to the next level, fillers and Botox touch-ups, body contouring, and waistline contouring are becoming increasingly popular. These treatments should be planned 5-6 months before your wedding day. Non-surgical skin lifts like Morpheus8 and radio-frequency lasers are also great.