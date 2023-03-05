Tamannaah Bhatia's latest saree look will make you want to ditch the traditional red for your wedding day

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashion icon whose style keeps evolving and inspiring us every day. Her Instagram fashion diaries are a treasure trove of inspiration for anyone looking to up their fashion game. From looking stunning in a pantsuit to effortlessly carrying ethnic salwar suits, Tamannaah can pull off any look with ease. Her social media page is a source of fresh and exciting fashion inspiration that leaves fashion enthusiasts in awe. With every post, Tamannaah sets a new benchmark for style and elegance, making her a true fashion trendsetter.

As the wedding season approaches, Tamannaah Bhatia has recently shared some stunning Instagram pictures that are sure to inspire any bride-to-be looking for the perfect wedding attire. Her latest posts are a must-see for anyone seeking fashion goals for their big day. (Also read: Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma steal the night in stylish looks at an event. See pics, videos )

She gave her fans a weekend treat as she dropped her latest pics on Instagram on Sunday. The actress can be seen decked up in a gorgeous blue netted saree which is from the shelves of the clothing label Devnaagri. She gave her sheer saree look a traditional touch by pairing it with heavy Indian jewellery. Tamannah captioned her pintures, "Blue-ming ". Tamannaah Bhatia's traditional look is perfect for any bride-to-be who wants to make a statement on their wedding day or mehendi night. Her styling tips are worth emulating, so make sure to take notes from her lookbook. See the photos below.

Tamannaah's netted saree comes in a blue shade featuring intricate silver floral embroidery. She paired the saree with a blue blouse that has a wide plunging U-neckline, heavy silver embroidery all over the sleeves and a cropped midriff-baring hem. Tamannaah draped the saree in a traditional way, making her look elegant and graceful.

Styled by fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah wore her tresses in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of blush pink lipstick, Tamannaah put fashion police on immediate alert.

