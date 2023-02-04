Bride-to-be Kiara Advani flies to Jaisalmer in a white jumpsuit, pink shawl

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding is the talk of the town currently. Even after keeping it under covers, it is believed that Kiara and Sidharth are ready to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony, slated for February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kiara and Sidharth have come separately to the iconic talk show Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, last year, where the speculations about their wedding was kickstarted by the host himself. The couple starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah, which garnered a lot of praises, appreciations and accolades from critics and audience alike.

Kiara is gearing up to be the bride. The actor flew to Jaisalmer today, looking as pretty as ever. The actor, accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, was clicked on her way to Jaisalmer by paparazzi. Kiara posed and waved at the cameras from far before getting into the airport. For the flight, Kiara picked a stunning white jumpsuit to keep it chic, stylish and comfy. The actor looked bright and beautiful in the white sleek jumpsuit featuring full sleeves, bodycon patterns, and wide legs. The jumpsuit hugged her shape and showed off the curves perfectly. Kiara added the necessary pop of colours to her look with a bright hot pink shawl across her shoulders. Sporting her brightest smile, Kiara posed for the cameras and waved at the paparazzi. Check out her pictures here.

Kiara posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara accessorised her look for the day in a sleek sling bag across her one shoulder. With her tresses open and styled by minimal curls with a middle part, Kiara looked ravishing as ever. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her white jumpsuit and her layered pink shawl for the fly. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, and since then, have been together. Even after being tight-lipped about their romance and their wedding bells, they have gone to numerous trips together, and have adorable videos on their Instagram profiles featuring each other.