Kiara Advani's desi vibes in a modern saree is a must-have for brides-to-be for their wedding reception: All pics inside

Actor Kiara Advani's rumoured wedding to Sidharth Malhotra has become the talk of the town. The two stars will reportedly tie the knot in a month. As the numerous reports of wedding bells populate their timelines, the couple's fans are also wondering what the bride and groom will don for the festivities. Amid these rumours, Kiara's stylist has dropped a few stunning pictures of the actor serving desi vibes in a modern saree. The stunning six yards is a must-have look for brides-to-be for their wedding reception. Keep scrolling to read our download of Kiara's desi-girl moment. (Also Read | Loved Kiara Advani's sequinned mini dress for partying with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai? Here's what it costs)

Kiara Advani's latest photoshoot in a modern saree

On Friday, Kiara Advani's stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared pictures of the actor on her Instagram page with the caption, "Desi vibes only [sparkle emoji]." The post shows Kiara dressed in an embellished black pre-draped saree with an attached beige-coloured blouse from the shelves of the designer clothing label Varun Nidhika's Swarn collection. It is a modern take on the traditional silhouette and draped Kiara's svelte frame like a dream. Every bride-to-be should include Kiara's six yards in their wedding collection as it is perfect attire for a reception party or a cocktail event. Check out Kiara's pictures below to steal some inspiration for styling this look.

Regarding the design elements, the pre-draped six yards come decorated with sequin embellishments, shimmering diamantes and intricate threadwork. The saree also features a mermaid-like silhouette, floor-grazing hem length, shoulder-draping pallu, sleeveless blouse, a plunging neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Pictures shared by Lakshmi Lehr on Instagram.

Kiara styled the modern ensemble with minimal accessories, including a statement ring and matching Kundan-adorned jhumkis. Centre-parted open wavy tresses, glossy mauve lip shade, a dainty black bindi, darkened brows, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, sleek eyeliner and glowing blushed skin completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kiara donned the modern six yards to shoot a scene of her recently-released film Govinda Naam Mera. Apart from Kiara, it also starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. It released on December 16, 2022.