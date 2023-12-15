Mouni Roy dazzles in backless mini dress, Disha Patani in animal print corset and denim shorts as they party in Mumbai

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the launch event of Mouni's restaurant in Mumbai. The two actors, known for their liking and panache for experimenting with risque dressing, chose stylish and sultry outfits for the occasion. While Mouni arrived in a gold backless mini dress, Disha posed for the paparazzi dressed in an animal-printed corset blouse and micro mini denim shorts. Scroll through to read the download on the two actors' outfits. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani pose for the paparazzi at an event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani at a restaurant launch event

The paparazzi pages took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani attending a restaurant launch event in Mumbai. The snippets show the two BFFs greeting the media and posing for the photos before entering the eatery joint. Fans loved complimented both the stars over their outfits in the comments section. Some posted heart and fire emoticons, others wrote under Mouni's post, "She is so beautiful." One fan called Disha a 'stunner' in the comments.

Coming to Mouni's outfit for the night out, the actor wore a shimmering mesh gold dress featuring halter straps, a plunging cowl neckline exposing her decolletage, side slits, a mini hem length, and a backless design, and a relaxed silhouette. Mouni styled the ensemble with striking jewels, including a layered gold body chain, rings, strappy pumps with killer high heels, and a matching embellished gold mini handbag.

Lastly, Mouni glammed the mini ensemble with a nude pink lip shade, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, smudged kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the eyelashes, muted smoky eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, and a glowing contoured base. A centre-parted open hairdo with well-defined curls gave a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani attended the event in an animal-printed sleeveless corset blouse featuring broad straps on the shoulders, a plunging neckline, an asymmetrical cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. She teamed the top with dark blue denim shorts featuring a mid-rise waist and a distressed design on the hem.

Disha complemented the ensemble with dainty bracelets, rings, and heeled ankle-length boots from Louis Vuitton. She chose glossy mauve lip shade, dewy skin, rouge on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and feathered brows for the glam picks. Lastly, side-parted open tresses styled with heavy beach curls gave a finishing touch.