Mouni Roy has her dream debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a plunge-neck princess gown. All pics inside

Actor Mouni Roy debuted on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Mouni, who is in Cannes right now to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival, walked the red carpet last night in a strapless plunge-neck ivory gown. Mouni also shared pictures of the unforgettable moment with her fans on social media. She even thanked her team in the caption for making her realise her stellar debut at Cannes. Scroll ahead to check out Mouni's red-carpet gown.

Mouni Roy debuts at the Cannes Film Festival

Mouni Roy walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. (Instagram)

Mouni Roy posted pictures of herself walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram with the caption, "Débutante. On the Cannes red carpet tonight. I have the loveliest people to thank for...It was a dream debut, and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly." The pictures show Mouni rocking a modern Princess moment on the red carpet in the ivory plunge-neck ensemble. She styled it with striking accessories and minimal makeup. Check it out below.

Mouni's strapless ivory gown is from the shelves of Atelier Zuhra, styled with stilettos from Giuseppe Zanotti and jewels from Swarovski and Boucheron. Maneka Harisinghani styled Mouni's red carpet look, which features a plunging neckline revealing her decolletage, a corseted bodice embellished with shimmering diamantes, a voluminous skirt adorned in ivory feathers, and a floor-sweeping train lending a Princess moment.

Mouni accessorised the Princess gown with a delicate shimmering choker necklace. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, glossy nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and a dewy base for the glam picks. A messy low bun gave the finishing touch to her red carpet look.

Meanwhile, fans rushed to the comments section of Mouni's post to compliment her on her debut. One wrote, "So beautiful." Another commented, "Miss maam ate." A user remarked, "You look stunning." What do you think of Mouni's Cannes debut look?

