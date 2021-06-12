Mouni Roy in 24k crop shirt and skirt creates magic with her all-black look

Mouni Roy is casting a magical spell on the internet with her new post. The actor is known for her sartorial prowess. Be it in ethnic ensembles or modern silhouettes, Mouni makes heads turn every time with her style choices. The Gold actor recently took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Mouni posted pictures and a video from a glamorous photoshoot on Instagram on Friday. She captioned her post, “Hallways. Context is err’ything. Here’s none.” In the photos, Mouni wore a crop shirt and asymmetrical skirt from the shelves of designer Ayesha Depala.

The sophisticated black button-down shirt is crafted in cotton and features chic lace details on the hemline. The sleeves had ruched toggle sleeves that added depth to the ensemble. The skirt had a V band on the waistline and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated the actor’s curves. It is crafted with a soft modal jersey and chiffon, and features a chic sheer asymmetric lace hem.

The Made In China actor wore minimal accessories with her attire. She chose a sleek bracelet and tiny ear studs. She also carried a Christian Dior shoulder bag with the all-black outfit.

Mouni wore minimal accessories with her ensemble. (Instagram/@imouniroy)

Mouni left her locks open in a middle parting and styled them in soft curls. Glowing skin, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-clad eyes and mascara on the lashes rounded off her make-up.

Coming back to Mouni’s ensemble, the button-down crop shirt and the asymmetrical skirt are a perfect date-night look. If you wish to add the outfit to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The cropped shirt is worth ₹9,171, and the skirt is available for ₹15,551. You can buy the set for ₹24,722.

The button-down shirt (ayesha-depala.com)

The asymmetric skirt (ayesha-depala.com)

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in London Confidential. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

