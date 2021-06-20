Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mouni Roy in backless monochrome dress is everything stunning, see dreamy pics
fashion

Mouni Roy in backless monochrome dress is everything stunning, see dreamy pics

Mouni Roy recently shared pictures of herself in a summer-ready monochrome print ensemble and fashion police approves her look. She looked dreamy in the stunning pictures.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Mouni Roy in backless monochrome dress is everything stunning, see dreamy pics(Instagram/@imouniroy)

Anyone who follows Mouni Roy’s sartorial journey knows that the star’s wardrobe is full of inspiration and affordable pieces. The Brahmastra actor loves experimenting with various silhouettes. However, she generally sticks to alluring prints and colours to nail any style. Her latest look in a monochrome outfit will make you want to take a page out of her fashion book.

Recently, Mouni shared several pictures of herself lounging on the bed on Instagram. She posted the photos from the shoot with the caption, “Not without my portable magic.” In the images, a barefoot Mouni wore a stunning summer-ready monochrome print ensemble and fashion police approves her look.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy in 24k crop shirt and skirt creates magic with her all-black look

The 35-year-old actor slipped into a black halter neck midi dress adorned with abstract white patterns all over in the images. The attire featured a knotted detail on the front and a flowy hemline. It was brought together with a broad black belt cinched in on the waist.

Mouni simply accessorised her backless outfit with rings and a dainty gold necklace carrying a pretty pendant. She left her locks open in a middle parting and styled them in soft curls. She nailed the trendy minimal aesthetic with the monochrome look.

Mouni Roy in a monochrome dress. (Instagram/@imouniroy)

For glam, the Gold actor opted for on-fleek eyebrows, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara to add volume to the lashes, kohl-clad eyes, glowing skin, nude lip shade, beaming highlighter on the face and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

After Mouni shared the picture, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 3 lakh likes. Her followers, including Ekta Kapoor, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani and more, filled the comments section with praises for the actor.

Comments on Mouni Roy's post.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in London Confidential. It also starred Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa in pivotal roles. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mouni roy fashion trends
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP