Mouni Roy is our ethnic fashion hero in 30k ivory black Anarkali sharara set

Having been the most trending ethnic outfit in 2021, sharara styles continue to be a celebrity favourite in New Year 2022 and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's latest pictures are enough to back our claim as she turned our ethnic fashion hero in an ivory black Anarkali sharara set. A fad trend in the 60s, sharara styles are pretty, stylish and super-comfy and Mouni just raised the bar of ethnic fashion goals with her breathtaking look in the short ivory Anarkali sharara set.

Roping in the charm of the bygone era, Mouni us fall in love with ethnic fashion and is once again traditional wear world's knight-in-shining armour as she took to her social media handle and shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning a round neck, full sleeves short Anarkali kurti that came with an ivory base and sported gold foil vintage bud prints all over.

Made of viscose crepe fabric, the Anarkali was teamed with a pair of sharara pants that too came in an ivory base and sported gold foil vintage bud prints all over. Mouni layered the look with a contrasting black dupatta that featured golden stripes along the border and gold foil prints all over.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in soft wavy curls, Mouni accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold jhumkis and huge floral-studded finger ring from Aquamarine Jewellery. Wearing a dab of coral lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Mouni set the Internet on fire. She was styled by celebrity stylists Rishika Devnani and Roma Maity.

The ensemble is credited to the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. The sharara set originally costs ₹30,000 on the designer website.

Mouni Roy's Anarkali sharara set from House of Masaba (houseofmasaba.com)

Mouni Roy undoubtedly looked like the queen of prints and we can’t wait to recreate this look on our next ethnic outing. What do you think?