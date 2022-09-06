Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in pics clicked by 'Pati Dev' Suraj Nambiar, we can't take eyes off the white lehenga: See here

Actor Mouni Roy may be busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, but she still took time out from her schedule to attend a family wedding. And she did so while looking breathtaking in a traditional lehenga set. The star delighted her Instagram family with new pictures from a wedding she attended in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Her husband, Suraj Nambiar, clicked the stunning photos from the festivities. Keep scrolling to see Mouni's images and get inspiration to revamp your wedding closet.

Mouni Roy stuns in pictures clicked by 'Pati Dev' Suraj Nambiar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to drop two sets of pictures with the caption, "Photos by Pati Dev [husband]." The post shows the Brahmastra actor dressed in a beauteous white lehenga set from the shelves of the label, The Clothing Rack by Divya. Mouni soaked some Vitamin D, posed in the garden for Suraj Nambiar, and flaunted her elegant style for the photoshoot. According to her Instagram stories, Mouni attended her brother's wedding in Madurai. Additionally, she did her own hair and makeup for the special occasion. (Also See: Mouni Roy clicks selfie with 'fav' Ranbir Kapoor, promotes Brahmastra in beauteous green saree and stylish blouse)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mouni Roy's lehenga set features a sleeveless blouse adorned with sequin embroidery and intricate Chikankari work. It also comes with a wide U-neckline and a cropped hem. The Brahmastra star teamed the choli with a pristine white floor-grazing lehenga decorated with Chikankari work, sequins, gota patti work, and a layered heavy ghera.

Mouni completed her traditional ensemble by draping a white dupatta in a saree pallu style around her body. It features gold tassel-adorned patti borders, embellishments, and gold floral patterns. Lastly, an embellished white potli bag, heels, diamond rings, a gold choker necklace with green stone, matching maang tika, and jhumkis rounded it all off. The jewellery added a pop of colour to the white ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Mouni chose a centre-parted white gajra-adorned bun, sleek black eyeliner, shimmering silver eye shadow, on-fleek brows, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, matte base, sharp contouring, and highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Mouni will play an antagonist in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 9. On the personal front, Mouni tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman, in January this year.